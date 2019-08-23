Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick expecting first child

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick are expecting their first child.

“Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby,” the couple said in a statement to People.

The 56-year-old filmmaker met Pick, 35, in 2009 while promoting his movie Inglorious Basterds.

READ MORE: Quentin Tarantino defends Bruce Lee portrayal in ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’

Tarantino and Pick got engaged in June 2017 and tied the knot in November 2018.

This is the first marriage for the Kill Bill filmmaker and Pick.

Last month Tarantino discussed wanting a family on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I haven’t been married, I haven’t had kids, I just got married, I want to have kids,” Tarantino told Kimmel.

READ MORE: ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood’ review: Quentin Tarantino gets introspective

Tarantino’s appearance on the late-night talk show was to promote his latest movie, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ trailer

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which opened in theatres July 26, is set in late ’60s Los Angeles and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a TV actor and Brad Pitt as his longtime stunt double. Margot Robbie co-stars as Sharon Tate, the actress murdered by Charles Manson’s followers in 1969.