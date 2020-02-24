Menu

Crime

Doctor tells inquiry he was concerned about Lionel Desmond’s cannabis use

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2020 11:23 am
Inquiry into Lionel Desmond continues with testimony from psychiatrist
WATCH: (Feb. 4, 2020) - A psychiatrist who saw Lionel Desmond two days before he fatally shot his family and himself says the former soldier showed no signs he was thinking about hurting anyone. Jesse Thomas has more.

The inquiry investigating why Lionel Desmond killed three family members and himself is hearing testimony Monday from a New Brunswick doctor who prescribed him medical cannabis.

Dr. Paul Smith, who specializes in treating military members with PTSD, provided the inquiry with a detailed explanation of his practice and the various uses of medical marijuana.

READ MORE: Official says she would have denied Desmond a gun licence had she known more

Smith said he prefers his patients to use cannabis oil instead of smoking marijuana, because the results from smoking are unpredictable.

The family physician said Lionel Desmond – diagnosed with PTSD and major depression in 2011 after serving in Afghanistan – was smoking cannabis more than the doctor would have liked when he was receiving treatment in the summer of 2015.

Veteran responds to Desmond inquiry testimony
Veteran responds to Desmond inquiry testimony

The inquiry has heard Desmond told Smith the drug had helped reduce his anxiety and depression, while virtually eliminating his suicidal thoughts.

However, the inquiry has also heard Desmond stopped using medical marijuana a few months later, which is when he asked Smith to sign off on a medical assessment form for reinstatement of a firearms licence.

