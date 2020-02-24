Doctor tells inquiry he was concerned about Lionel Desmond’s cannabis use

Send this page to someone via email

The inquiry investigating why Lionel Desmond killed three family members and himself is hearing testimony Monday from a New Brunswick doctor who prescribed him medical cannabis.

Dr. Paul Smith, who specializes in treating military members with PTSD, provided the inquiry with a detailed explanation of his practice and the various uses of medical marijuana.

Smith said he prefers his patients to use cannabis oil instead of smoking marijuana, because the results from smoking are unpredictable.

The family physician said Lionel Desmond – diagnosed with PTSD and major depression in 2011 after serving in Afghanistan – was smoking cannabis more than the doctor would have liked when he was receiving treatment in the summer of 2015.

The inquiry has heard Desmond told Smith the drug had helped reduce his anxiety and depression, while virtually eliminating his suicidal thoughts.

However, the inquiry has also heard Desmond stopped using medical marijuana a few months later, which is when he asked Smith to sign off on a medical assessment form for reinstatement of a firearms licence.