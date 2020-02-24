Police searching for suspect after Dartmouth gas station held up

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police are investigating after a gas station in Dartmouth was robbed Sunday night.

READ MORE: 4 people sent to hospital after crash in Bayers Lake

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report just before 7:30 p.m. of the robbery in the 200 block of Pleasant Street.

Police say a man entered the store and threatened staff with a knife before fleeing on foot with a quantity of cigarettes and money.

There were no reported injuries, police added.

The suspect is described as a 5’7” white man with a heavy build. He was wearing baggy blue jeans, a khaki jacket, black winter toque and tan work boots at the time, while also carrying a black gym bag.

READ MORE: Police investigate stabbing of 26-year-old in Dartmouth

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement