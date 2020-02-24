Menu

Crime

Police searching for suspect after Dartmouth gas station held up

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 9:06 am
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. .
Regional Police Headquarters in Halifax, N.S. on March 02, 2018. . Lee Brown/The Canadian Press

Police are investigating after a gas station in Dartmouth was robbed Sunday night.

READ MORE: 4 people sent to hospital after crash in Bayers Lake

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report just before 7:30 p.m. of the robbery in the 200 block of Pleasant Street.

Police say a man entered the store and threatened staff with a knife before fleeing on foot with a quantity of cigarettes and money.

There were no reported injuries, police added.

The suspect is described as a 5’7” white man with a heavy build. He was wearing baggy blue jeans, a khaki jacket, black winter toque and tan work boots at the time, while also carrying a black gym bag.

READ MORE: Police investigate stabbing of 26-year-old in Dartmouth

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

