Canada

Tyendinaga protesters say OPP has warned arrests will start at midnight: sources

By Mercedes Stephenson and Maryam Shah Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 7:49 pm
The Ontario Provincial Police has warned protesters at the railway blockade setup on traditional Tyendinaga Mohawk territory that, beginning at midnight, officers will begin arresting anyone left at the rail blockade, sources in the Mohawk community tell Global News.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters set up new Vancouver rail blockade, violating injunction

Sources say that police have told the Mohawk community they have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday night to get off the tracks, and that those at the blockade are concerned about violence.

There is currently no plan for those at the blockade to leave, the sources added, saying that they are preparing for police to move in.

The Wet’suwet’en solidarity blockades have shut down railroads and transport lines across the country for more than two weeks.

Blockades similar to the one on Tyendinaga Mohawk territory in Eastern Ontario have appeared across Canada — in British Columbia, Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en protests: Violent ends to past confrontations haunt Trudeau’s government

The latest development comes two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said it is time for injunctions against the blockades to be enforced.

“Every attempt at dialogue has been made but discussions have not been productive. We cannot have dialogue when only one party is coming to the table,” he said on Friday.

“The fact remains: the barricades must now come down. The injunctions must be obeyed and the law must be upheld.”

— With files by Global News staff

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
