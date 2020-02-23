Central Alberta brothers get accepted to NASA’s Space Camp

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of central Alberta brothers will soon embark on an out-of-this-world experience.

The siblings submitted an application for the chance at a scholarship that would allow them to join NASA’s Space Camp — but getting accepted is more than one giant step.

“We had to design and create an experiment and write up the scientific method. We had to write a few essays, design and create a mission patch and get two letters of recommendation,” said 12-year old Liam Warburton.

With thousands of applicants from all over the world hoping for a spot, something finally came.

“We got an email from NASA and my first thought was, ‘Did both of us get in?'” said nine-year-old Leland Warburton.

The chances of one brother getting in were slim, but both even less likely.

“Just recently, we got the email and both got accepted,” Liam said.

“It’s amazing that they both got accepted to the space camp. We were a little bit worried that only one of them would get in and it would be a difficult conversation in our household… I’m definitely proud of both of them,” mom Lianne Warburton said.

On Aug. 16, the boys will head to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., for a week-long mission packed with training and activities.

“I’m looking forward to the rocket building. I think that will be awesome. I want to be an engineer when I’m older, so I think it will be a good learning experience,” Liam said.

“I’m excited to meet the astronauts and go on the mock missions,” Leland said.

Space camp focuses on real-world applications of science, technology, engineering and math for students ages nine to 18.

The awarded scholarship has a value of more than $1,500 per person.