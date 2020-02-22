Teen turned entrepreneur: Alberta students create innovative eco-friendly products

Innovative ideas can come at any age — at least, that’s what about 600 Calgary teenagers have proven.
Calgary and Airdrie students from Grades 9 to 12 have created eco-friendly everyday products and now they’re marketing those products to you.
They are all members of the Company Program, a free program for high school students focused on building a business from the ground floor — first coming up with a product idea, then developing and selling that product.
The 18-week program is put on by Junior Achievement Southern Alberta.
“They come up with a product or service, produce it, make a business plan, market it, make a website or logo and at the end of the year, they liquidate down and learn the pipeline of making your own business,” Junior Achievement high school program manager Kristen Scott said.
“It’s pretty incredible. Honestly, they blow me out of the water every single year.”
Some ideas are pretty forward-thinking — not only eliminating waste but also made to last.
“They last up to 750 uses in the dryer. Basically, that’s seven years if you do two loads a week.”
That was just one of several products showcased at the Company Program trade show at CrossIron Mills mall on Saturday afternoon.
Students were not only selling their products but also sharing their experiences with the program.
For a look at all the products the students produced, you can head to the Junior Achievement Southern Alberta Instagram page.
