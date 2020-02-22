Woman in life-threatening condition after crash on Glenmore Trail in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash on Glenmore Trail S.W. in Calgary on Saturday, according to police and EMS.

Officers said the single-vehicle crash happened after 4 p.m.

Police believe the driver, a woman in her 60s who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered a medical issue, which caused her to hit the median.

Westbound Glenmore Trail was closed between Macleod Trail and Elbow Drive, according to YYC Transportation.

Police believe the road will be closed for several hours.

