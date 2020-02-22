Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

Woman in life-threatening condition after crash on Glenmore Trail in Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 8:05 pm
A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash on Glenmore Trail in Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
A woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash on Glenmore Trail in Calgary on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Global News

A woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a crash on Glenmore Trail S.W. in Calgary on Saturday, according to police and EMS.

Officers said the single-vehicle crash happened after 4 p.m.

Police believe the driver, a woman in her 60s who was the only person in the vehicle, suffered a medical issue, which caused her to hit the median.

Westbound Glenmore Trail was closed between Macleod Trail and Elbow Drive, according to YYC Transportation.

Police believe the road will be closed for several hours.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary TrafficCalgary CrashGlenmore TrailCalgary collisionGlenmore Trail crashCalgary Glenmore TrailGlenmore Trail CollisionGlenmore Trail CalgaryGlenmore Trail crash Calgary
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.