High tech, landscaping, design on display at Kelowna Spring Home Show

From the latest and greatest in landscaping and outdoor living, to home décor and design, the annual home show in Kelowna has it all.

Thousands are expected to take in the 21st annual spring home show taking place this weekend at Prospera Place.

Booths range from home goods, windows and doors, landscaping and everything else that comes to mind when you think home décor. Professionals from all areas of home improvement are set up, showcasing their cutting-edge products and services.

A new addition to the show is the ‘ask a designer’ booth. All who attend have the opportunity to get inspired with free, personalized consultations and access to the industry’s local leading designers and suppliers.

Of the many booths, one was catching a lot of attention.

Sky Fire Energy was advertising the Tesla Power Wall, a power source that runs as a back-up power system and could come in handy when dealing with a power outage.

Landon Aldridge, owner and vice president of operations, told Global News that the Power Wall can be used for critical loads such as a fridge, freezer, and occasionally lighting. Aldridge added that if you were to couple it with solar, “it will allow you to essentially run off grid.”

Another booth that stuck out was Movable Spaces.

The Kelowna-based company specializes in TV lifts, automated hidden storage lifts and even custom projects. The pieces are Bluetooth-enabled and hide at the touch of a button. According to salesman Brendan Bourcier, these pieces are great for those looking to de-clutter an area within their home.

The 2020 Kelowna Spring Home Show ends Sunday.

