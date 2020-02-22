7-car pileup stalls traffic on Highway 1 in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic was stalled for some time on Highway 1 in North Vancouver after seven cars piled up on “The Cut” Saturday afternoon.

The cars crashed into each other in the southeast-bound left lane of the highway between the Lynn Creek and Ironworkers bridges near the Keith Road exit around 1:30 p.m.

Firefighters responded with three trucks, while paramedics also sent an ambulance. No patients had been transported as of 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Traffic was backed up eastbound all the way to Boulevard Crescent until crews were able to begin clearing the scene.

Drivers are being warned to expect heavy delays to continue on the highway for some time, particularly around the Keith Road offramp.

The scene was finally cleared around 3:15 p.m.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 – Vehicle incident EB on the Cut between the Lynn Creek Bridge and the #IronworkersBridge is clear. Expect major delays due to congestion. #NorthVan — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 22, 2020

