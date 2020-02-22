Menu

Crime

Released suspect steals police vehicle from Edmonton headquarters

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 5:34 pm
An Edmonton police service vehicle.
An Edmonton police service vehicle. File/Global News

Edmonton officers are investigating after a man released from police headquarters Saturday morning stole a police vehicle from outside the downtown building.

The vehicle was stolen at about 9 a.m., and police were able to recover it shortly afterwards without incident at 99 Street and 106 Avenue, several blocks away from where it was stolen.

READ MORE: Edmonton police struggling to meet response time targets: report

One man was arrested, officers said.

Police said that the circumstances leading to the event will be reviewed.

