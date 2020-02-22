Released suspect steals police vehicle from Edmonton headquarters

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton officers are investigating after a man released from police headquarters Saturday morning stole a police vehicle from outside the downtown building.

The vehicle was stolen at about 9 a.m., and police were able to recover it shortly afterwards without incident at 99 Street and 106 Avenue, several blocks away from where it was stolen.

One man was arrested, officers said.

Police said that the circumstances leading to the event will be reviewed.

