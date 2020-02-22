Menu

Crime

Man slain in Roblin: Manitoba RCMP

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 2:50 pm
File shot of RCMP vehicle. .
RCMP are investigating a homicide in Roblin, a small community along Highway 5 just east of the Saskatchewan border, about 400 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

At about 5 a.m. Saturday Roblin RCMP went to a call for an unresponsive man in the town.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious man suffering serious injuries, RCMP say.

He was taken to hospital, where he later died, police say.

Now, major crimes and forensic investigators are on the scene to investigate the slaying.

RCMP have released little other information — the man’s name, age, the nature of his injuries and where he was found have not yet been made public.

