Crime

Driver caught speeding was trying to dry off recently washed truck: Manitoba RCMP

By Corey Callaghan Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 7:44 am
RCMP pulled over this driver going 72 kilometres per hour over the limit.
RCMP pulled over this driver going 72 kilometres per hour over the limit. Manitoba RCMP

Manitoba RCMP can add another interesting response to the list of reasons drivers have used to try to get out of speeding tickets.

According to police, an 18-year-old motorist was caught going 162 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 331 when he was pulled over by Mounties recently.

READ MORE: Winnipeg speeder handed big fines after close call in front of police cruiser

Police said the driver told officers he was trying to dry off the recently washed vehicle. The temperature at the time was -24 C.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say officers didn’t accept the driver’s reason as a valid excuse and issued a $992 fine. The driver will also have to do a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance, according to police.

While a social media post from Manitoba RCMP made light of the driver’s reason for speeding, police say there are no excuses for that kind of behaviour on the roads.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
