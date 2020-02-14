Driver caught speeding was trying to dry off recently washed truck: Manitoba RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP can add another interesting response to the list of reasons drivers have used to try to get out of speeding tickets.

According to police, an 18-year-old motorist was caught going 162 kilometres per hour in a 90 kilometre-per-hour zone on Highway 331 when he was pulled over by Mounties recently.

Police said the driver told officers he was trying to dry off the recently washed vehicle. The temperature at the time was -24 C.

Science Fair 2020: Does water dry faster in -24C at 162km/h? Hypothesis: ?? Materials: Class 5I license, F-150, H20, #MBHwy331 Procedure: 18yo with a freshly washed truck went 162 in a 90 to “dry it off” Result: $992 fine + license review w MPI Conclusion: #noexcuses #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/sVxZmQcSrx — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 14, 2020

Police say officers didn’t accept the driver’s reason as a valid excuse and issued a $992 fine. The driver will also have to do a licence review with Manitoba Public Insurance, according to police.

While a social media post from Manitoba RCMP made light of the driver’s reason for speeding, police say there are no excuses for that kind of behaviour on the roads.