Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

U.K. truck driver jailed for 6 months after dangerous turn into oncoming traffic

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 22, 2020 12:32 pm
U.K. truck makes dangerous U-turn on highway, driver gets 6 months in jail
WATCH: U.K. truck makes dangerous U-turn on highway, driver gets 6 months in jail

A lorry driver made a dangerous U-turn onto Britain’s M6 motorway, CCTV video uploaded by Staffordshire Police on Friday showed.

The lorry can be seen driving the wrong way along a slip road before making the risky manoeuvre straight into oncoming traffic.

CCTV video shows a lorry making a risky turn on Britain’s M6 motorway.
CCTV video shows a lorry making a risky turn on Britain’s M6 motorway. Photo courtesy of Staffordshire Police

The incident occurred during rush hour on a Tuesday morning last month.

Story continues below advertisement

“The driver of this lorry was jailed for six months and disqualified from driving for 15 months after he was caught driving dangerously on the M6 Toll last month. Thankfully, no one was injured,” Staffordshire Police said on their social media accounts.

© 2020 Reuters
BritainCCTV dangerous turn lorrydangerous lorry turnM6 motorwayUK highway accidentUK lorryUK truck dangerous turnUK truck driver jailed highway turnUK truck highway turn
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.