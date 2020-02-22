Menu

WHL Roundup: Friday, February 21, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2020 1:42 am
Updated February 22, 2020 1:43 am

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. – Adam Beckman scored his 44th goal of the season, breaking a tie game in the second period, as the Spokane Chiefs downed Swift Current 5-1 on Friday to hand the Broncos their 10th straight loss in the Western Hockey League.

Luke Toporowski, Michael King, Ty Smith and Reed Jacobson also scored for Spokane (34-18-5), which has won three straight.

Hayden Ostir had the lone goal for the Broncos (10-41-4) midway through the first period.

Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik stopped 31 shots. Swift Current’s Isaiah DiLaura made 49 saves.

BLADES 6 PATS 3

REGINA — Riley McKay, Tristen Robins and Aidan De La Gorgendiere had a goal and an assist apiece as Saskatoon (29-22-5) doubled up the Pats (19-31-5).

WHEAT KINGS 5 OIL KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. — Connor Gutenberg scored twice and tacked on an assist to power the Wheat Kings (31-20-5) over Edmonton (38-10-9).

HURRICANES 8 WARRIORS 2

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Brett Davis recorded a hat trick and Oliver Okuliar had a goal and two assists as the Hurricanes (35-15-7) downed Moose Jaw (12-39-4).

TIGERS 4 AMERICANS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — James Hamblin opened the scoring in the first period and tacked on some insurance with an empty netter late in the third to lift the Tigers (35-18-3) over Tri-City (17-33-5).

WINTERHAWKS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Jarvis scored shorthanded in the second period, then broke a tie early in the third to lead the Winterhawks (40-8-7) over Seattle (22-28-6).

ROCKETS 3 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Dillon Hamaliuk had a goal and an assist and Pavel Novak’s goal 16:20 into the third period stood as the winner as Kelowna (25-26-4) handed the Royals (29-21-7) their fifth straight loss.

SILVERTIPS 4 COUGARS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — Dawson Butt scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Silvertips (38-12-4) went on to beat Prince George (16-31-7) for their fourth straight win.

GIANTS 6 HITMEN 5

VANCOUVER — Justin Sourdif scored three times, including the tying goal and the winner in a 4:24 span in the third period, leading the Giants (30-20-5) over Calgary (32-19-5).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
