Person found with gunshot wound dies beside east-end Toronto street

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are probing the circumstances leading up to a person’s death after they were found with a gunshot wound near an east-end street Friday evening.

Police said emergency crews were called to Sheppard Avenue East near Havenview Road, east of McCowan Road, just after 7 p.m. by a passerby who found the victim.

“The person was deceased here at the scene with a gunshot wound,” Insp. Norm Proctor told reporters at the scene.

“As to any other information, we’re canvassing right now looking at video and speaking with possible witnesses.”

Proctor said there were no calls in the immediate area reporting the sounds of gunshots before the person was found.

He asked anyone in the area with information or video to call police.

Story continues below advertisement