3 charged in drug trafficking investigation in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.: Grey Bruce OPP

Three people have been charged after thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized from a Georgian Bluffs, Ont. property on Thursday, Grey Bruce OPP say.

Officers executed a search warrant at the property on Grey County Road 1 as part of an ongoing methamphetamine and fentanyl trafficking investigation, police say.

Police say they seized cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, psilocybin, GHB and Percocet pills, which have a combined estimated street value of $3,711.

Police say they also seized offence-related property that consisted of $3,450 in Canadian currency, as well as drug trafficking and production materials.

Dustin Sturgeon, 33, from Georgian Bluffs, Ont., and Maria Moulton, 22, from Kitchener, Ont., were both charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of GHB for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl, possession of psilocybin and possession of official documents relating to another person, police say.

Wade Sturgeon, 24, from Georgian Bluffs, Ont., was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl, possession of psilocybin and breach of probation, officers add.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

