North Vancouver RCMP are advising people to stay away from the Upper Lynn Valley area as officers deal with an “incident.”

Mounties say Dempsey Road has been closed between Mountain Highway and Hoskins Road, and the Lower Mainland Integrated Emergency Response Team (ERT) was deployed to the site.

Police say there is no risk to the public.

An RCMP spokesperson is slated to provide an update on the situation at 1:30 p.m.

