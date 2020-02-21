2 of 4 suspects in electronics heist located in Peterborough and Toronto: police

Send this page to someone via email

Two arrests have been following an investigation into the theft of electronics from a store in Peterborough in November 2019.

Peterborough Police Service issued arrest warrants on Jan. 2 for three people identified in a group of four involved in an alleged theft on Nov. 26. Police say on that day a man and woman first entered a Lansdowne Street West store and began looking at electronic merchandise and then left the aisle.

Then another man and woman entered the store and allegedly selected an item and concealed it under the woman’s dress and left the business without paying for the merchandise.

Police say a short time later, the first couple returned to the store and allegedly damaged a display case and concealed several tablets under that woman’s dress. They too left without paying for the merchandise.

Story continues below advertisement

Through their investigation, police say they determined the four individuals were working together in the theft.

On Feb. 7, one of the suspects was located in Toronto by Toronto Police Service and was arrested on the warrant.

Ion Dumitrascu, 19, of no fixed address, was charged with theft over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000. He was released and appeared in court on Feb. 8.

On Wednesday, police say another suspect attended the Peterborough Police Service station where she was arrested on the warrant.

Madalina Costache, 31, of Scarborough, was charged with theft over $5,000 and mischief under $5,000. She was released and will appear in court on March 3.

The investigation is continuing to identify and locate other individuals involved, police said.

2:02 From old to new again: Peterborough Repair Café open for business From old to new again: Peterborough Repair Café open for business