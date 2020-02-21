Peterborough man arrested after breaking window, entering Paterson Street home: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after allegedly breaking a window and entering a home early Thursday.

Around 5:15 a.m., Peterborough police say, an unknown man allegedly smashed a window at a Paterson Street residence, then entered the home through the broken window.

Police say residents in the home confronted the suspect who ran and hid in a nearby room.

Officers attended and located the suspect in the home. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Russell Ronald Post, 58, of Park Street North, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 12.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion Amherstview Ont., couple speaks out after violent home invasion