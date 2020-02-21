Menu

Crime

Peterborough man arrested after breaking window, entering Paterson Street home: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 4:06 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man who allegedly broke a window and entered a home early Thursday.
Peterborough police arrested a man who allegedly broke a window and entered a home early Thursday.

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged after allegedly breaking a window and entering a home early Thursday.

Around 5:15 a.m., Peterborough police say, an unknown man allegedly smashed a window at a Paterson Street residence, then entered the home through the broken window.

Police say residents in the home confronted the suspect who ran and hid in a nearby room.

Officers attended and located the suspect in the home. He was taken to hospital for medical attention.

Russell Ronald Post, 58, of Park Street North, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 12.

