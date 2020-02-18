OPP investigating another break and enter at Doo Doo’s Bakery in Bailieboro

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in two months, police are investigating a break and enter at a popular bakery south of Peterborough.

Peterborough County OPP say around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were called to investigate a break-in at a bakery on County Road 28 in the village of Bailieboro in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Police determined that around 4:10 a.m. Monday, a male suspect entered Doo Doo’s bakery through a window and stole $900 in cash.

OPP are still investigating a break and enter at the bakery on Dec. 7 in which $1,000 in cash was reported stolen.

Investigators are actively looking for information that may lead to a suspect or suspect(s) in this case. Anyone with tips on this case can contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

