Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 3:45 pm
A Peterborough man is accused of impaired driving following a traffic stop early Thursday.
A Peterborough man is accused of impaired driving following a traffic stop early Thursday. AP Photo file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a Thursday morning traffic stop.

At around 2:20 a.m., Peterborough police say, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of King and Water streets.

While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, officers allegedly noted a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.

READ MORE: Omemee man charged with impaired driving after found asleep at wheel in Peterborough parking lot

Police say a subsequent breath sample revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Brayden Justin Hewie, 22, of McDonnel Street, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

Story continues below advertisement

Hewie was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 18.

The family of a woman killed by a suspected impaired driver says she suffered for more than a month before dying
The family of a woman killed by a suspected impaired driver says she suffered for more than a month before dying
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingPeterboroughPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedPeterborough crimeimpaired driving chargePeterborough impairedPeterborough impaired drivingimpaired driving traffic stopPeterborough impaired driving charge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.