Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following traffic stop: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with impaired driving following a Thursday morning traffic stop.
At around 2:20 a.m., Peterborough police say, officers stopped a vehicle in the area of King and Water streets.
While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, officers allegedly noted a strong odour of alcohol coming from the driver’s breath.
Police say a subsequent breath sample revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.
Brayden Justin Hewie, 22, of McDonnel Street, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).
He was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
Hewie was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 18.
