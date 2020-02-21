Menu

Entertainment

Lana Del Rey cancels U.K. and European tour: ‘I totally lost my singing voice’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 3:33 pm
Lana Del Rey attends the 2018 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, in London, England on Dec. 10, 2018.
Lana Del Rey attends the 2018 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, in London, England on Dec. 10, 2018. Ik Aldama/DPA via ZUMA Press

With only two days of notice, Lana Del Rey has cancelled the entire U.K. and European leg of her Norman F***ing Rockwell! world tour.

On Thursday morning, the Summertime Sadness singer released a statement claiming that she had fallen ill and that her doctor advised her to rest after being unable to sing, according to Variety.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute,” she wrote, “but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice.”

The musician, born Elizabeth Grant, continued: [The] doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well.”

After a nearly-three month break from her 2019 tour dates, the critically-acclaimed trek was set to kick off again this Friday, Feb. 21, in Amsterdam before playing seven other shows across France, Germany, England and Scotland up until March 3.

READ MORE: Grimes releases first album in 5 years, ‘Miss Anthropocene’

Rather than simply postponing the gigs, Del Rey, 34, cancelled them altogether, leaving many ticket-buyers devastated and frustrated.

“Anyone want to buy two Lana Del Rey tickets for next week in Birmingham?” asked one fan. “She’s cancelled so I’m not going any more,” they joked.

Here’s what some other fans had to say on Twitter:

“Not even funny that you just did that,” tweeted another fan to the singer. “Why can’t you just postpone it like a normal person?” they asked.

They continued: “I was actually quite excited, now I’m very f–king not. I’m actually quite raging. Hope you’re OK, chick, but I’m f–king not.”

READ MORE: BTS drops new album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, and fans can’t contain themselves

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Del Rey will extend the tour, but fans who were set to go to her shows in the next two weeks have since been given details on acquiring full refunds for their purchases.

Lana Del Rey performs at Sziget Festival 2018 on Aug. 10, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary.
Lana Del Rey performs at Sziget Festival 2018 on Aug. 10, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary. Joseph Okpako / Getty Images

 

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Del Rey’s 2019 smash-hit album — is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Updates and additional tour dates can be found through the official Lana Del Rey website.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
