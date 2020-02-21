Lana Del Rey cancels U.K. and European tour: ‘I totally lost my singing voice’

With only two days of notice, Lana Del Rey has cancelled the entire U.K. and European leg of her Norman F***ing Rockwell! world tour.
On Thursday morning, the Summertime Sadness singer released a statement claiming that she had fallen ill and that her doctor advised her to rest after being unable to sing, according to Variety.
“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute,” she wrote, “but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice.”
After a nearly-three month break from her 2019 tour dates, the critically-acclaimed trek was set to kick off again this Friday, Feb. 21, in Amsterdam before playing seven other shows across France, Germany, England and Scotland up until March 3.
Rather than simply postponing the gigs, Del Rey, 34, cancelled them altogether, leaving many ticket-buyers devastated and frustrated.
“Anyone want to buy two Lana Del Rey tickets for next week in Birmingham?” asked one fan. “She’s cancelled so I’m not going any more,” they joked.
Here’s what some other fans had to say on Twitter:
“Not even funny that you just did that,” tweeted another fan to the singer. “Why can’t you just postpone it like a normal person?” they asked.
They continued: “I was actually quite excited, now I’m very f–king not. I’m actually quite raging. Hope you’re OK, chick, but I’m f–king not.”
As of this writing, it’s unclear if Del Rey will extend the tour, but fans who were set to go to her shows in the next two weeks have since been given details on acquiring full refunds for their purchases.
Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Del Rey’s 2019 smash-hit album — is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Updates and additional tour dates can be found through the official Lana Del Rey website.
