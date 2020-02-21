Lana Del Rey cancels U.K. and European tour: ‘I totally lost my singing voice’

Send this page to someone via email

With only two days of notice, Lana Del Rey has cancelled the entire U.K. and European leg of her Norman F***ing Rockwell! world tour.

On Thursday morning, the Summertime Sadness singer released a statement claiming that she had fallen ill and that her doctor advised her to rest after being unable to sing, according to Variety.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute,” she wrote, “but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice.”

The musician, born Elizabeth Grant, continued: [The] doctor has advised four weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well.”

After a nearly-three month break from her 2019 tour dates, the critically-acclaimed trek was set to kick off again this Friday, Feb. 21, in Amsterdam before playing seven other shows across France, Germany, England and Scotland up until March 3.

Story continues below advertisement

Rather than simply postponing the gigs, Del Rey, 34, cancelled them altogether, leaving many ticket-buyers devastated and frustrated.

“Anyone want to buy two Lana Del Rey tickets for next week in Birmingham?” asked one fan. “She’s cancelled so I’m not going any more,” they joked.

Here’s what some other fans had to say on Twitter:

i know that lana del rey didn’t cancel her whole tour after i bought my plane tickets and booked a hotel in paris … no pic.twitter.com/9TZbErFVjt — fay ツ (@thefaygot) February 20, 2020

I have been waiting years to see Lana Del Rey live, finally get tickets and she's had to cancel her entire UK and European tour with illness. Devastated isn't the word. — Taylor (@TaylorBAFC) February 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

i KNOW miss Lana Del Rey did not just cancel her entire uk tour especially when I bought early entry pic.twitter.com/T4cgBowur4 — phil (@phiI_l) February 20, 2020

@LanaDelRey coulda rescheduled tho couldn't you? Don't get why you'd cancel it rather than push it back if you love your fans as much as you claim you do when they'd booked hotels, flights, trains etc which they aren't gonna be refunded for? What a joke. — aimee carter (@aimeeca44158162) February 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Me arriving at @LanaDelRey ‘s house so she doesn’t cancel her UK/Europe tour xx pic.twitter.com/a8qoiTRC27 — Tracy Beaker (@TracybBeaker) February 20, 2020

“Not even funny that you just did that,” tweeted another fan to the singer. “Why can’t you just postpone it like a normal person?” they asked.

They continued: “I was actually quite excited, now I’m very f–king not. I’m actually quite raging. Hope you’re OK, chick, but I’m f–king not.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear if Del Rey will extend the tour, but fans who were set to go to her shows in the next two weeks have since been given details on acquiring full refunds for their purchases.

Lana Del Rey performs at Sziget Festival 2018 on Aug. 10, 2018 in Budapest, Hungary. Joseph Okpako / Getty Images

Story continues below advertisement

Norman F***ing Rockwell! — Del Rey’s 2019 smash-hit album — is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Updates and additional tour dates can be found through the official Lana Del Rey website.

2:45 Florida man arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap Lana Del Rey appears in court Florida man arrested for allegedly attempting to kidnap Lana Del Rey appears in court