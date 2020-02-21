Video appears to show man’s racist tirade toward security guard at Toronto Value Village store

Send this page to someone via email

A day after a video posted on social media appeared to capture a man’s racist tirade directed toward a security guard inside a Toronto Value Village location, the company says it’s treating the incident “very seriously.”

The 76-second video taken at the company’s Leslieville store was posted on YouTube and Reddit on Thursday, and as of Friday evening, it was viewed almost 27,000 times.

The user on YouTube, who is listed under the name Lens Work, praised the security guard for “keeping it real cool” and alleged the man seen on the video was “politely asked to leave after being witnessed shoplifting.”

“The individual was startled to be caught and dropped the bag and then proceeded to immediately swear and cuss at George, the security guard,” the user wrote, adding the video was taken at the end of the incident.

At the beginning of the video, the man can be heard yelling obscenities toward the security guard before using a racial slur.

“I come here and buy stuff every f—ing day,” the man said before the guard told him that he was “on tape.”

“I don’t give a f—. F— your tapes.”

As the man walks toward the front door, the security guard asked him to, “please leave the store.” He can be heard accusing the man of stealing items.

The man repeated the demeaning racial slur several more times and asked what he was stealing. The guard said he saw the man drop items into a backpack, adding the man dropped the bag after seeing the guard.

“I’ll wait for the cops. I’ll be at … Starbucks having a coffee you f—ing —- piece of garbage. If you’re recording it, shove it up your f–ing a–,” he could be heard yelling before waving his middle finger.

“Don’t accuse me of taking something I didn’t f—ing take.”

The guard continues to remain in place as the man moves toward the door. As he left the store, he pointed toward the person filming the video.

“Film me and shove it up your a–, you f—ing piece of s–t. If I catch it on YouTube, I’ll shove it up your a–,” he said.

When asked for comment on the video by Global News, Value Village’s director of communications said they were aware of the “unfortunate incident.”

“Value Village does not tolerate the use of abusive language towards our team members, contractors, or customers,” Sara Gaugl said in a statement.

“This is a matter we are taking very seriously and are working with our security contractor to further investigate the incident. Until we learn more, we do not have any additional information to provide at this time.”

Toronto police told Global News officers weren’t investigating as of Friday afternoon because a report wasn’t filed with officers.