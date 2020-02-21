Sainte-Justine employee fired after ‘serious breach’ involving private medical records

Send this page to someone via email

A hospital in Montreal has fired an employee who allegedly accessed the medical records of 344 patients and workers without professional justification.

Sainte-Justine Hospital issued a statement on Friday, saying it conducted an internal investigation into the matter and filed a complaint with the Montreal police over the “serious breach” of privacy.

The health-care institution said the probe found that the employee in question “did not copy save or share” the private medical documents she accessed.

READ MORE: Belleville nurse terminated after allegedly violating privacy

“CHU Sainte-Justine can confirm that the integrity and security of its computer systems were not compromised by this activity,” the hospital said.

Officials did not provide details as to when the breach occurred, but described it as a “very isolated incident.”

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the breach, the hospital said it will be contacting affected patients and their families in the near future. They can also contact the hospital at 1-877-675-4992.

The hospital will tighten its rules over access to medical records and software in the meantime.