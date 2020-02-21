Nova Scotia could see limited internet voting for military with proposed changes

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government wants to make it easier for people to vote in provincial elections.

The province’s Liberal government announced Friday that military members outside the province will be able to use internet voting.

Justice Minister Mark Furey has introduced more than 40 changes to the province’s electoral laws, many of them aimed at improving access to voting.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia changing rules to stop politicians from jumping between levels of government

A series of proposed changes to Nova Scotia’s Elections Act would allow limited internet voting and reimburse candidates for expenses related to family care.

Justice Minister Mark Furey says the changes would reduce barriers to running in elections, especially for women, and make voting easier for members of the military who are serving elsewhere in Canada or overseas.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the changes, candidates would be reimbursed for extra expenses such as child and spousal care, elder care or care for a person with a disability.

READ MORE: N.S. Premier Stephen McNeil not planning for an election in 2020

Chief electoral officer Richard Temporale says his office will come out with draft guidelines concerning the expenses within the next couple of months.

Temporale says the internet provision would only be extended to military members, and only after a period of testing to find a secure system.

He says he plans to have the internet voting ready for an election on or after April 1, 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.