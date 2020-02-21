Menu

3 sent to hospital following fire in Essa, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 11:48 am
Updated February 21, 2020 12:55 pm
Police were called to the scene at 5th Line between Gold Park Gate and Centre Street at about 5:30 a.m. Essa fire crews also attended.
Twitter/OPP Central

Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out at a residential RV in Essa, Ont., early Friday morning, Nottawasaga OPP Const. Katy Viccary said.

Police were called to the scene at 5th Line between Gold Park Gate and Centre Street at about 5:30 a.m. Essa fire crews also attended.

READ MORE: Suspicious fire in Essa Township under investigation: OPP

Emergency personnel have left the scene, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Viccary said.

“The road has been reopened, and the flames are out,” she added.

Fifth Line in the area was closed for about three hours but has since reopened, Viccary said.

Viccary wasn’t able to say if the fire is being considered suspicious.

The investigation is ongoing.

