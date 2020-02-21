Menu

No injuries after 2-alarm fire rips through Barrhaven home: Ottawa Fire Services

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 9:57 am
Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter

Ottawa’s fire department says no one was injured when flames ripped through a two-storey home in Barrhaven overnight.

“Multiple” 911 calls around 12:50 a.m. on Friday reported smoke and flames coming from the end unit of a row house complex on Kirkstone Private in the city’s southwest end, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Firefighters declared a two-alarm fire at the suburban home just after 1 a.m. and had it under control at 1:40 a.m., according to the fire department.

Story continues below advertisement

The home’s occupants reportedly evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

READ MORE: 1 dead after house fire in Hawkesbury, east of Ottawa, OPP says

An Ottawa fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.

Crews remain on scene for “overhaul and salvage operations,” according to the fire department.

