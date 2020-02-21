No injuries after 2-alarm fire rips through Barrhaven home: Ottawa Fire Services

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s fire department says no one was injured when flames ripped through a two-storey home in Barrhaven overnight.

“Multiple” 911 calls around 12:50 a.m. on Friday reported smoke and flames coming from the end unit of a row house complex on Kirkstone Private in the city’s southwest end, Ottawa Fire Services said.

Ottawa firefighters fought a two-alarm blaze early Friday morning that ripped through a two-storey home in the suburb of Barrhaven. Scott Stilborn / @OFSFirePhoto / Twitter

Firefighters declared a two-alarm fire at the suburban home just after 1 a.m. and had it under control at 1:40 a.m., according to the fire department.

The home’s occupants reportedly evacuated safely before firefighters arrived.

An Ottawa fire investigator is looking into the cause of the blaze.

Crews remain on scene for “overhaul and salvage operations,” according to the fire department.

