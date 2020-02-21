OPP offer fraud protection class in answer to phone scams in Prince Edward County

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Edward County are investigating two incidents of fraud that occurred in the last week and are taking steps to prevent others from becoming victims.

OPP will be holding a class to teach those interested how to defend themselves against fraudulent activity by phone or online.

On Thursday, OPP say an individual reported losing money through an emergency scam.

The victim told OPP they had received a call from someone claiming to be a lawyer saying a family member had been charged with impaired driving after being involved in a collision.

The supposed lawyer told the victim to run to the bank to quickly deposit $6,000 for the family member’s bail. After the money was transferred, the victim realized that they had been defrauded.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Kingston police say fraud cases in phone and romance scams have doubled Kingston police say fraud cases in phone and romance scams have doubled

A day earlier, OPP received a call from someone who said they had received a call from a software company, who then accessed the victim’s computer and their bank account.

READ MORE: Gananoque man charged following fraud investigation involving local charity

OPP say the victim called quickly called their bank, and the transaction was able to be cancelled.

On Monday, Prince Edward County OPP, in partnership with the local CIBC branch and the Prince Edward County Community Care for Seniors Association, will be holding a one-hour talk at the Wellington on the Lake Recreation Center’s main hall from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The talk will help those in attendance know how to identify the different types of fraud and the latest scams, learn actions they can take to protect themselves, and steps to take if they have fallen victim to fraud.

To book your spot, contact Coreen Reynolds at 613 921-3818 or by email at coreen.reynolds@cibc.com.