Around the OHL: Shane Wright and a closer look at the playoff picture

This week’s installment of Around the OHL features one of the top young talents in junior hockey, Shane Wright of the Kingston Frontenacs.

Wright has done some very exceptional things in the league since he was granted exceptional status, allowing him to be drafted as a 15-year-old. His play this season has many hockey fans already looking forward to the 2022 NHL draft, where Wright will be one of, if not the top pick.

The guys also check in with Victor Findlay, who looks at some recent OHL grads playing university hockey in Canada as the U Sports playoffs are right in the thick of things. Findlay also calls games for the Mississauga Steelheads, so he sheds some light on the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, and how it should be smooth sailing for the Ottawa 67’s.

Story continues below advertisement

Speaking of playoffs, Mike and Jake share their thoughts on which path to the finals they would prefer: a relatively easy first three rounds where the team isn’t really battle-tested but is healthy for the finals, or a team getting a bit beaten up but operating on full cylinders after being tested earlier in the playoffs.

Share your thoughts with the guys from Around the OHL and follow the show on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Jake Jeffrey is the morning anchor on Global News Radio 980 CFPL, assistant coach and general manager of the Strathroy Rockets and co-host of the Around the OHL podcast.

Mike Stubbs is the radio voice of the London Knights and host of London Live from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every weekday on Global News Radio 980 CFPL.

More from Global News When Life Gives You Parkinson’s podcast: How did I get Parkinson’s?

Follow Around the OHL:

Twitter: @AroundtheOHL

Facebook: Facebook.com/AroundTheOHL

Instagram: @AroundtheOHL

Website: AroundtheOHL.com

Follow co-hosts Jake Jeffrey and Mike Stubbs:

Twitter: @AOHLjake, @stubbs980

We LOVE that you are loving the Around the OHL podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Around the OHL” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Open the Google Podcasts app, search for “Around the OHL” and select it from the list of results.

and select it from the list of results. Once on the Around the OHL page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.

page, click the “Subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free. Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

Story continues below advertisement