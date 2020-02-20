Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

2 drivers test positive for THC since Regina police rolled out new cannabis roadside test

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 6:04 pm
The SoToxa device checks for THC levels in drivers who are suspected of driving while under the influence of cannabis.
The SoToxa device checks for THC levels in drivers who are suspected of driving while under the influence of cannabis. Adrian Raaber / Global News

A Regina man saw his driver’s licence suspended for 72 hours after he was the first person to be tested positive for THC by the Regina Police Service’s new roadside drug test.

The man was pulled over on Feb. 13 by officers who were responding to a report of an impaired driver.

Cpl. Andree Sieber used a SoToxa device to test for the presence of THC in the man’s saliva. When his result came back positive, his licence was suspended and his car was impounded for three days.

“This device will test for recent consumption. Anyone that has 25 milligrams [per millimetre of THC] or higher within their oral fluid will test positive,” said Sieber.

READ MORE: Sask. police have used Drager DrugTests a few dozen times

The legal limit is five nanograms per millimetres.

Since the device started being used on Feb. 10, Sieber has tested two people for THC. Both results ended up positive and were the result of people reporting the drivers as impaired.

Story continues below advertisement

The SoToxa device has been approved for use under the Criminal Code. All police services within Saskatchewan have been provided with a device by the federal government.

Canada’s soon to be approved second roadside test for cannabis under scrutiny
Canada’s soon to be approved second roadside test for cannabis under scrutiny

Sieber says the device can provide many advantages for the Regina Police Service.

“The roadside device is quick and simple and we can test right there,” Seiber said, adding that it’s no longer necessary to detain drivers so that they can be tested at the police station.

The SoToxa is used by having the driver provide a swab of their saliva. An indicator will turn blue to notify the officer that enough saliva has been collected.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police show off new screening device for testing drug-impaired drivers

It then takes nine minutes for the machine to provide either a positive or negative result. An official reading is not given.

The consequences of a positive test can vary, from having your driver’s licence suspended to getting your vehicle impounded to being charged with impaired driving.

Right now, only four officers within the Regina Police Service are trained to use the device, including Seiber.

“I believe as our officers are more comfortable and we train our officers, we’re going to use it more and more,” Seiber said.

Story continues below advertisement

The device can only read THC levels. SoToxa will not give a positive result for CBD use or other drugs.

Regina pot shops celebrate 1st legal 4-20
Regina pot shops celebrate 1st legal 4-20
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisRegina Police ServiceSGITHCCBDroadside testroadside screeningcannabis-impared drivingroadside cannabis screeningroadside THC screeningSotoxa
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.