Abbotsford, B.C. police searching for masked man in cannabis dispensary robbery

Abbotsford police are asking the public for help following the robbery of an unlicensed cannabis store on Tuesday evening.

Police say a masked suspect entered the dispensary in the 2400 block Clearbrook Road around 8 p.m., pulled out a firearm, and demanded cash and marijuana before fleeing the scene.

Investigators spoke with a few witnesses on scene but say multiple customers who were in the store at the time of the robbery left before officers arrived.

Abbotsford police are also looking to speak with the driver of a white Dodge minivan involved in a close call at the parking lot entrance following the man leaving the store.

Police hope to speak with anyone who was in the store at the time of the robbery or who has dascham footage from the area or saw any other suspicious activity.

