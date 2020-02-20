Menu

Crime

Hamilton couple arrested in weapons, drugs bust: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 20, 2020 3:05 pm
A man and woman are facing numerous charges after being arrested by Hamilton police.
Hamilton Police Service

A Hamilton couple has been charged with a long list of offences after police seized a number of weapons and drugs from a home on the Mountain.

Hamilton police launched an investigation after receiving information about illegal drug activity in a home near the Red Hill Valley Parkway and Mud Street West.

Officers spotted a 29-year-old man associated with the home just after 12 p.m. Wednesday while he was driving in the area of Stone Church Road and Upper Ottawa Street and arrested him without incident.

During the arrest, police say they found a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.

The Gangs and Weapons Enforcement Unit then visited the home, where they arrested a 33-year-old woman.

Police say they seized two handguns, $9,000 worth of illicit drugs, cash, and other evidence to support drug trafficking from the home.

