Hamilton couple arrested in weapons, drugs bust: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton couple has been charged with a long list of offences after police seized a number of weapons and drugs from a home on the Mountain.

Hamilton police launched an investigation after receiving information about illegal drug activity in a home near the Red Hill Valley Parkway and Mud Street West.

Officers spotted a 29-year-old man associated with the home just after 12 p.m. Wednesday while he was driving in the area of Stone Church Road and Upper Ottawa Street and arrested him without incident.

A #HamOnt couple will appear in court today to answer to charges related to drug trafficking and gun possession after HPS executed a search warrant at a mountain residence. Drugs valued at nearly $9000 and two handguns were seized as evidence. https://t.co/FYfW3DKLoG — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

During the arrest, police say they found a mixture of fentanyl and heroin.

The Gangs and Weapons Enforcement Unit then visited the home, where they arrested a 33-year-old woman.

Police say they seized two handguns, $9,000 worth of illicit drugs, cash, and other evidence to support drug trafficking from the home.

1:06 Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton Police release video of two arson incidents in Central and West Hamilton