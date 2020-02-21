Rosé all day? Pink drink featured prominently at Calgary Winefest 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Rosé will be the featured wine at Calgary Winefest this year, with 82 different varieties of the vino available for tasting — including eight sparkling rosés.

Rosé has been a part of Winefest in the past, but organizers say 2020 will bring more varieties than ever before, including nine rosé-specific booths.

Fans of the pink beverage will find varieties that are sweet and others that are dry, with organizers promising a rosé for every palate.

Winefest returns to Calgary on February 21 and 22, 2020. Calgary Winefest

Should all the sipping make you hungry, Winefest also features a handful of food vendors offering hors d’oeuvres, including Springbank Cheese, Master Chocolat and Urban Fare Mount Royal, which will be showcasing charcuteries.

Story continues below advertisement

This year, Winefest has over 300 wines from over 60 wineries across the globe, including Spier Wine Farm (South Africa), Thalvin Winery (Morocco), Adobe Road Winery (U.S.A.) and Culmina Family Estate Winery (Canada).

5:04 Willow Park Wines and Spirits to hold annual whisky festival in Calgary Willow Park Wines and Spirits to hold annual whisky festival in Calgary

Calgary Winefest 2020 takes place at Hall D in the BMO Centre on Friday and Saturday.

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable items or cash donations for the Calgary Food Bank. Winefest will then contribute $1 to the food bank for every pound of food donated.

Last year, Winefest said over $2,300 was raised and 265 pounds of food was collected.