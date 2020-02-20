Manitoba Hydro customers targeted by scammers

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are warning about a phone scam targeting Manitoba Hydro customers.

Police say a number of people have reported getting the calls, which see the caller asking for personal information related to their Hydro accounts before asking for payment.

In some cases, police say the scammers have asked for Bitcoin payments and other times have asked the potential victim to meet with a large amount of cash.

Police say many of the scam calls have been coming from a 1-800-696-4720 phone number.

Manitoba Hydro asks anyone who has received a scam phone call to report it at their website or call 204-480-5900.

Anyone who has lost money due to the scam is asked to call the Winnipeg police financial crimes unit at 204-986-6231.

