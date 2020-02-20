Cyclist injured after being struck by passing semi, say Vernon RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon RCMP say a female cyclist was injured this week after being struck by a passing semi.

According to police, the cyclist was riding along 27th Street early Wednesday, at 39th Avenue, when she was hit by the semi at approximately 1:40 a.m.

Police say the cyclist described the vehicle as a semi. RCMP said it continued northbound on 27th Street and that the driver may not have been aware of having made contact with the cyclist.

At the time of the incident, police say the cyclist was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing and was riding a dark-colored bicycle.

“Police conducted patrols for the semi-truck and alerted police officers in the areas north of Vernon,” said Cpl. Tania Finn. “Unfortunately, the vehicle was not located.

Police say the 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP non-emergency line at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

