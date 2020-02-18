Guelph cyclist airlifted after being struck by vehicle: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 42-year-old woman had to be airlifted to a trauma centre after she was struck by a vehicle on Friday while riding her bike.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Speedvale Avenue and Stevenson Street at around 8:45 p.m.

The woman was taken to Guelph General Hospital, but then airlifted by Ornge to a hospital in Hamilton with a broken pelvis and a head injury.

As of Tuesday morning, the woman was listed in stable condition.

Police said the bike was going westbound when it was struck from behind by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old Milton man, remained at the scene and is co-operating with police.

There is no word any possible charges, but police said the investigation is ongoing.

Any witnesses are asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7056. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.