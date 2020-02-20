Menu

Canada

Police alerts the public of high-risk offender residing in Halifax region

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 1:48 pm
John Francis Normand Dionne. .
John Francis Normand Dionne. . Halifax Regional Police

Halifax Regional Police is advising citizens, particularly those in the Halifax region, that a high-risk offender is residing in the community.

According to police, John Francis Normand Dionne, 52, was released from Dorchester Penitentiary after completing a sentence for kidnapping-unlawful confinement and impersonating of a peace officer.

READ MORE: N.S. man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault after military base holiday party

Police said Dionne has a criminal convictions history dating back to 1985 that includes convictions for sexual assault, assault, kidnapping and drug trafficking. Dionne has been assessed as being at a high-risk to re-offend.

His victims have included children under the age of 14.

READ MORE: Sexual assault survivor files lawsuit against Halifax police and RCMP

Dionne is on a long-term supervision order and will face restrictions on any activity that involves contact with children under the age of 18.

Police said he is to abstain from the consumption or possession of alcohol or drugs. He is not to possess any weapon, knife or sharp instrument outside his residence.

