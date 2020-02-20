Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Dylan DeMelo a good fit for Winnipeg Jets

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted February 20, 2020 11:45 am
The Ottawa Senators' Dylan DeMelo dives for the puck around the Boston Bruins' David Krejci during third-period NHL action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.
The Ottawa Senators' Dylan DeMelo dives for the puck around the Boston Bruins' David Krejci during third-period NHL action in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The acquisition of Dylan DeMelo isn’t a ‘wow’ trade by Winnipeg, but it is a trade that targets the Jets’ needs on defence, now and in the future.

At six feet and 190 pounds, DeMelo isn’t a hulking presence at the blue line. He won’t make the Jets’ defence bigger.

Story continues below advertisement

But at 26, he brings five seasons of NHL experience between Ottawa and San Jose.

He understands the heavy play of the west and the flash and dash of the east.

But when it comes to flash, don’t expect that from DeMelo.

READ MORE: Jets acquire defenceman DeMelo from Senators for third-round pick

Instead, expect a steady presence and the ability to make the first play with a strong lead pass on a consistent basis.

Similar to Neal Pionk, DeMelo is a piece in the Jets’ defence that will help solidify the structure, especially on the right side.

DeMelo will join Pionk and Tucker Poolman as the Jets’ three right-handed defencemen.

This allows lefties like Luca Sbisa, Sami Niku and Dmitry Kulikov the ability to play on their natural side, where they can find the most success.

Story continues below advertisement

And if all goes well, the most important aspect of the DeMelo trade is that he can play an important role and minutes for the Jets and sign as a free agent at the end of the season for a reasonable price.

Yes, aiding in the playoff push is the top priority right now, but this trade is a move towards the off-season rebuild of the Jets’ back end.

Paul Maurice on swearing in front of the camera
Paul Maurice on swearing in front of the camera
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsOttawa SenatorsWinnipeg hockeyHextall on HockeySami NikuDmitry KulikovTucker Poolmandylan demeloNeal PionkLuca Sbisa
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.