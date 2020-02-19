Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Team Saskatchewan looks to clinch berth in championship pool at Scotties

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:20 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 2:58 pm
Saskatchewan team members Robyn Silvernagle, left to right, Stefanie Lawton, Jessie Hunkin and Kara Thevenot are seen during draw 1 against team New Brunswick at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Feb. 15, 2020 .
Saskatchewan team members Robyn Silvernagle, left to right, Stefanie Lawton, Jessie Hunkin and Kara Thevenot are seen during draw 1 against team New Brunswick at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask., Feb. 15, 2020 . Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press

A win over Team Northern Ontario (4-2) on Wednesday night and Team Saskatchewan (4-2) secures its ticket to the championship pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw.

Following a Tuesday night 10-6 loss to Team Manitoba (5-1), Saskatchewan sits in a second-place tie with Northern Ontario in Pool A.

The top four teams from Pool A and Pool B move onto the next round.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan beats Team Quebec 5-3, moves into 1st place tie in Pool A

Saskatchewan lead Kara Thevenot said she knows the importance of Wednesday night’s game, but the team is treating it like any other.

“We are just going out there and are going to play the game we love, stick to our game plan and make lots of shots. The outcome will take care of itself,” Thevenot said.

Story continues below advertisement

Northern Ontario is coming off a 4-3 win over Team Alberta (3-3) on Wednesday morning. Thevenot expects Northern Ontario to be ready when the teams square off and is looking forward to the challenge.

“They are a good team and we expect them to play well. We have had good battles with them in the past. It will be lots of fun,” Thevenot said.

READ MORE: Team Saskatchewan moves to 3–1 at the Scotties with win over the Team Alberta

Thevenot said the team has had a blast playing in its home province and has been feeding off the crowd’s energy.

“It’s been fantastic. We love being at home and are really taking in every moment. We expect the crowd to be loud, green and full of energy,” Thevenot said.

If Saskatchewan loses to Northern Ontario, there is a good chance they’ll end up in a tie break.

The two teams hit the ice at 6:30 p.m.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanSaskatoon SportsRegina SportsCurlingScotties Tournament of HeartsNorthern OntarioScottiesTeam SaskatchewanScotties 2020
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.