Team Saskatchewan looks to clinch berth in championship pool at Scotties

A win over Team Northern Ontario (4-2) on Wednesday night and Team Saskatchewan (4-2) secures its ticket to the championship pool at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw.

Following a Tuesday night 10-6 loss to Team Manitoba (5-1), Saskatchewan sits in a second-place tie with Northern Ontario in Pool A.

The top four teams from Pool A and Pool B move onto the next round.

Saskatchewan lead Kara Thevenot said she knows the importance of Wednesday night’s game, but the team is treating it like any other.

“We are just going out there and are going to play the game we love, stick to our game plan and make lots of shots. The outcome will take care of itself,” Thevenot said.

Northern Ontario is coming off a 4-3 win over Team Alberta (3-3) on Wednesday morning. Thevenot expects Northern Ontario to be ready when the teams square off and is looking forward to the challenge.

“They are a good team and we expect them to play well. We have had good battles with them in the past. It will be lots of fun,” Thevenot said.

Thevenot said the team has had a blast playing in its home province and has been feeding off the crowd’s energy.

“It’s been fantastic. We love being at home and are really taking in every moment. We expect the crowd to be loud, green and full of energy,” Thevenot said.

If Saskatchewan loses to Northern Ontario, there is a good chance they’ll end up in a tie break.

The two teams hit the ice at 6:30 p.m.