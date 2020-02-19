Expensive Rage Against the Machine tickets are for charity, says guitarist Tom Morello

Tom Morello is asking Rage Against the Machine (or RATM) fans to Wake Up after trying to drill information into their heads about the band’s efforts to counter ticket scalping on the upcoming North American leg of their long-awaited comeback tour.

Since tickets for the “Public Service Announcement” tour went on sale last week, thousands of fans have been criticizing the anti-capitalist rap/rock band for their “ridiculous prices” after failing to get their hands on any good tickets at a face-value cost.

Though 90 per cent of tickets were sold at US$125 plus fees (or $190 in Canada), most of those sold out in minutes, leaving fans with only the option to purchase “Official Rage Against the Machine Charity Tickets.”

What is a “charity ticket,” some may ask?

Well, as confirmed by the RATM guitarist through Twitter last Saturday, the remaining 10 per cent of tickets from each venue have been listed at a much higher price in order to deter scalpers from buying and re-selling them, but still give fans a chance to go see the band.

Yes. Read it. 10% of all Tix reserved for charity. 100% of money above base price on each ticket goes to charities in that city. Charity price fluctuates to counter scalping. When we have final numbers will list charities. Over $3m raised for charity in first 48 hrs. https://t.co/ynAbtrSQT0 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 15, 2020

While many ticket-less fans have been stewing in anger at the thought that Rage Against the Machine would ever “become the machine” by overcharging them for tickets, Morello, 55, is trying to explain that all proceeds from each charity ticket will be donated towards specific foundations in each city.

Over the weekend, Morello wrote: “10 per cent of all tix [are] reserved for charity.”

“100 per cent of money above base price on each ticket goes to charities in that city.” Tweet This

He added that the band disabled Ticketmaster’s surge-pricing system — best known as the outlet’s “Official Platinum” ticketing system — for this tour and have been fluctuating charity ticket prices (between $300-$600) consistently in order to effectively counter scalpers.

Additionally, Morello revealed that within two days, the band had raised US$3 million for charity with sales from the taxable charity tickets in question.

The MOST expensive ticket for ANY Rage Against The Machine/Run the Jewels headline show is $125 US (plus service fees) with the exception of CHARITY tickets where 100% of the additional proceeds go to charity. ANY other ticket at ANY other price is from SCALPERS. — Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 14, 2020

Morello has even threatened that the band will sue anyone selling a standard ticket for higher than face value.

“If it’s on Ticketmaster for more than the base price it should be a Charity Ticket and say so. If not, send a screen shot and we will sue them,” he tweeted.

Despite his seemingly tireless explanations, it seems some supporters are still not quite understanding what the Killing in the Name rocker’s intentions are.

Those outrageous prices are all SCALPERS. NO tickets are on sale til THURS 11am your local time (wherever you are) at https://t.co/u94zQ8C1fi. Don’t be fooled! Don’t be #sad https://t.co/NNBwLJepk2 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 11, 2020

So who else out there is freaked out by Rage Against The Machine ticket prices? It’s almost as if they have *become* the machine. The band says it’s to offset scalpers but still…that’s a LOT of hours I have to work to see them. Still think it will be worth it. #RATM #FYIWDWYTM — KATE! (@k8lovesmusic) February 17, 2020

Rage Against The Machine is terrible. The tickets prices for their reunion tour also makes them a bunch of hypocrites — Chris Maynard (@MaynardMtnMan) February 16, 2020

With my last 2 dozen tweets. I mean. https://t.co/0mK2tKqlU9 — Tom Morello (@tmorello) February 15, 2020

“Rage Against The Machine’s ticket prices can go eat a giant d–k,” tweeted another user.

Furthermore, RATM has issued an official statement regarding the 38-date North American tour on its website. They wrote:

“We will donate 100 per cent of the money, over the fees and base ticket price to charities and activist organizations in each city. We are confident this will help many more fans get tickets at face value and put a big dent in the aftermarket gouging.”

“We hate scalping as much as you do,” they added, “and will continue to try to find ways to combat it. Additionally, we are donating all profits from our first three shows to immigrants’ rights organizations and will support multiple charities and activist organizations throughout the tour,” the band concluded.

Zack De La Rocha (L) and Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine perform at the San Jose State Event Center on Sept. 3, 1996 in San Jose California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Though general admission tickets for most of the band’s tour dates sold out in a matter of hours, select tickets — primarily RATM’s charity-priced tickets — are still available for purchase.

As Morello has reiterated on several occasions, 100 per cent of proceeds from tickets above face value will go to a specific charity based in the city for that show.

For additional updates and information, you can visit the official Rage Against the Machine website.

March 26 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M. @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, Calif. @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 12 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, Del. @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 15 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Québec City, Que. @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, Ont. @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 25 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 2 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Aug. 4 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 5 — Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Aug. 7 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 10 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 11 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 13 — New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

