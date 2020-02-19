Oakville woman charged for allegedly exploiting live-in nanny: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police have laid charges against an Oakville woman they say was connected to a labour trafficking investigation in the region.

Detectives say an investigation started in early February in response to a tip that a female victim had been brought over from Cyprus on a promise of a high-paying job and the opportunity to become a permanent resident in Canada.

However, the alleged victim – who was working as a live-in nanny and caregiver at a private residence – was threatened, assaulted and exploited during her stay in Ontario.

Manju Kanwar, 52, from Oakville is facing five charges including human trafficking, fraud over $5,000, assault and uttering death threats.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the drugs and human trafficking unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4973.

