Crime

Oakville woman charged for allegedly exploiting live-in nanny: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 2:13 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 2:17 pm
Halton Regional Police have charged a woman in Oakville they say abused a worker in a labour trafficking case. .
Halton Regional Police have charged a woman in Oakville they say abused a worker in a labour trafficking case. .

Halton police have laid charges against an Oakville woman they say was connected to a labour trafficking investigation in the region.

Detectives say an investigation started in early February in response to a tip that a female victim had been brought over from Cyprus on a promise of a high-paying job and the opportunity to become a permanent resident in Canada.

READ MORE: Hamilton man facing charges in human-trafficking investigation

However, the alleged victim – who was working as a live-in nanny and caregiver at a private residence – was threatened, assaulted and exploited during her stay in Ontario.

Manju Kanwar, 52, from Oakville is facing five charges including human trafficking, fraud over $5,000, assault and uttering death threats.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information to contact the drugs and human trafficking unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 4973.

Joint investigation cracks human trafficking ring in Alberta and Quebec
