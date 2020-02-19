Menu

Crime

RCMP investigate after 2 commercial inspection vehicles torched in Fort Nelson

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 11:57 am
RCMP in Fort Nelson are investigating the apparent arson of two CVSE vehicles.
RCMP in Fort Nelson are investigating the apparent arson of two CVSE vehicles. Global News

A police investigation is underway in Fort Nelson, where someone allegedly torched two government vehicles on Valentine’s Day.

According to Fort Nelson RCMP, both vehicles belonged to the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) agency.

The CVSE is the provincial agency charged with inspecting commercial vehicles ranging from long-haul trucks to party buses.

Police were called to the first fire at the Woodlands Hotel just before 3:40 a.m.

While police were responding to the first fire, a second fire was reported at a home on 43rd Street, police said.

According to Mounties, both fires were deliberately set. Police say video evidence showed a person riding a snowmobile in the area of both fires.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ministry of Transportation confirmed both vehicles belonged to the CVSE and said no one was hurt in the incidents.

The BC Government Employees Union said it was providing support to its members, but deferred all questions to the RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Nelson RCMP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPcvsecommercial vehicle arsoncommercial vehicle safety enforcementcvse arsonfort nelson arsonfort nelson rcmp
