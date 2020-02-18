OHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

WINDSOR, Ont. – Ryan McGregor scored a hat trick and Brayden Guy added a goal and two assists as the Sarnia Sting topped the Windsor Spitfires 6-4 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Ty Voit chipped in the game winning goal at 19:00 of the second period, while Ryan Roth also scored for the Sting (19-31-6).

Daniel D’Amico, Egor Afanasyev, Curtis Douglas and Matthew Maggio found the back of the net for the Spitfires (32-16-5).

Benjamin Gaudreau made 33 saves for Sarnia as Xavier Medina turned aside 15 shots for Windsor, which lost for the first time in four outings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2020.

