Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston city council penalizes Sydenham district councillor over allegations, complaints

By Kraig Krause Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 9:11 am
.
. Global News

Kingston city council voted Tuesday to dock Sydenham district councillor Peter Stroud one month’s pay.

Thirteen councillors, excluding Stroud, voted 10-2 in favour of a recommended penalty from an integrity commissioner.

Jefferey Abrams of Principles Integrity was hired by council in the fall to complete a report after receiving several complaints about Stroud’s conduct.

READ MORE: Integrity commissioner suggests Kingston council dock Stroud’s pay following bus incident

The complaints stem from an incident in which the councillor allegedly delayed a Kingston Transit bus for nearly 10 minutes in 2019, along with some negative comments he made about Kingston police on social media, which Abrams said could be seen as breaches of the councillors’ code of conduct.

Mayor Bryan Paterson echoed Abram’s recommendation Tuesday night.

“We can all agree that the code of conduct was broken,” Paterson told council, before adding, “What message are we sending to the community if we don’t act.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Charges dropped against Kingston councillor accused of causing disturbance

Global News attempted to speak with Stroud after the vote but he declined to comment.

Integrity commissioner suggests Kingston council dock Stroud’s pay following bus incident
Integrity commissioner suggests Kingston council dock Stroud’s pay following bus incident
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingstonkingston ontariokingston city councilCode of ConductKingston TransitSydenhamcity council meetingDistrict CouncillorJefferey Abramsygk city council
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.