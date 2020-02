Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Team Saskatchewan continues to role at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan beat Team Quebec 5-3 to move their record to 4-1. That’s good enough for first place tie in Pool A.

Huge scrub by Kara and Jessie for the win over Quebec!! #GoSaskGo #TeamSask 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/oo2yEcR3dp — Team Silvernagle (@TeamSilvernagle) February 18, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan shares first pace with Team Manitoba, who own the same 4-1 record.

Manitoba is coming off a 13-7 loss to Team New Brunswick on Tuesday.

The two teams face each other at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.