Crime

Police investigating after southwest London home struck by early-morning gunfire

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted February 18, 2020 5:00 pm
London police vehicles in police parking garage, Sept. 6, 2017.
London police vehicles in police parking garage, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London police are investigating after a home in the city’s southwest was found to have been struck by gunfire early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Frontier Avenue and Crown Grant Road, west of the intersection of Bostwick and Pack roads, around 2 a.m. in relation to the sound of gunshots being fired.

Police said they located evidence at the scene that a firearm had been shot several times, striking a residence.

No one was physically injured in the incident, police said, adding the investigation is in its early stages. No other information has been released.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

