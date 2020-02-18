Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Donald Trump says he knows identity of ‘anonymous’ NYT op-ed writer

By Aamer Madhani The Associated Press
Posted February 18, 2020 4:28 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to California from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., Feb. 18, 2020. .
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters prior to boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for campaign travel to California from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., Feb. 18, 2020. . Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he knows the identity of the author known as “Anonymous,” the senior administration official who wrote an inside-the-White House account that painted the president as inept and dangerous.

Trump’s claim comes as speculation has grown inside Washington about the identity of the official who penned the book “A Warning” as well as an eviscerating 2018 essay in The New York Times about the president’s “misguided impulses”

READ MORE: In rare anonymous NYT op-ed, senior Trump official details White House ‘resistance’ movement

“I know who it is,” Trump told reporters. “I can’t tell you that. ..We won’t get into it.”

In the book, published by the Hachette Book Group in November, the writer claims senior administration officials considered resigning as a group in 2018 in a “midnight self-massacre,” but ultimately decided such an act would do more harm than good.

Story continues below advertisement
Is the anonymous author of a New York Times Trump Op-Ed a traitor or a patriot?
Is the anonymous author of a New York Times Trump Op-Ed a traitor or a patriot?

Ahead of the book’s publication, the Justice Department sent a letter to Hachette and the writer’s literary agency, raising questions over whether any confidentiality agreement had been violated and asking for information that could help reveal the author’s identity.

Hachette responded by saying it would provide no additional information beyond calling the author a “current or former senior official.”

Trump has pointed to the book to make the case that some in his administration, including Obama holdovers, are working to undermine his agenda.

READ MORE: Who wrote the anonymous New York Times op-ed about Trump? Here’s what the oddsmakers say

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has dismissed the author as a “coward” and the content of the person’s writings as “nothing but lies.”

Trump did not say what if any steps he plans to take against the writer.

“People know it’s a fraud,” Trump added.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Donald TrumpDonald Trump New York TimesNYTAnonymous Op-eddonald trump op eddonald trump new york times op edwhite house officialanonymous op-ed NYTdonald trump anonymous white house official
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.