Forestry workers plan budget-day truck convoy, rally at B.C. legislature

Hundreds of people are expected to gather on the lawn and steps of the B.C. legislature Tuesday to support the province’s struggling forestry sector.

The rally comes as B.C.’s NDP government prepares to deliver its third provincial budget.

Forestry workers say they plan to drive a convoy of large trucks down to the legislature in a show of support.

“I think that sends a strong message that forestry is absolutely critical to the economics in our communities,” said Carl Sweet with the B.C. Forestry Alliance.

Sweet said about 30 per cent of coastal forests are currently available for logging, with the remaining 70 per cent either protected or restricted.

He said forestry workers fear that the remaining 30 per cent will be chipped away, further reducing the amount of timber available to the industry.

The group will deliver a petition with 8,000 signatures from around B.C. to Forestry Minister Doug Donaldson calling for that remaining portion to be preserved as “working forests.”

“There is no entity that says this is a forest that we’re going to continue to harvest for generations,” said Sweet. “It can be slowly eroded and picked away, you know, year after year.”

B.C.’s forestry industry has suffered a series of body blows in recent years, ranging from a string of mill closures to an unprecedented eight-month strike on Vancouver Island.

Environmentalists and Indigenous rights advocates have both scheduled protests of their own in the city on Tuesday, but Sweet said he does not believe there will be any friction between the groups.

However, Victoria police have warned that the various demonstrations in the city core will likely lead to significant traffic disruptions.

The forestry rally is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.