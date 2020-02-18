Menu

Entertainment

Kellye Nakahara dead: ‘M.A.S.H.’ actor dies at 72

By The Associated Press
Posted February 18, 2020 12:19 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 2:16 pm
Actress Kellye Nakahara Wallet arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.
Actress Kellye Nakahara Wallet arrives at the 7th Annual TV Land Awards held at Gibson Amphitheatre on April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kellye Nakahara Wallett, a film and television actress best known for playing Lt. Nurse Kellye Yamato on M.A.S.H., has died at age 72.

Son William Wallett told the Associated Press that Wallett died Sunday after a brief battle with cancer. She was at her home in Pasadena, Calif., surrounded by family and friends.

A native of O’ahu, Hawaii who was listed as Kellye Nakahara while in M.A.S.H., Wallett also appeared in the film Clue and in John Hughes’ She’s Having a Baby.

More recently, she worked as a watercolour artist and was involved in the local arts community. She is survived by her husband, David Wallett; two children and four grandchildren.

READ MORE: ‘Queen of Katwe’ child star Nikita Pearl Waligwa dies at 15

M.A.S.H., the acclaimed sitcom set during the Korean War, ran between 1972 and ’83. Nurse Kellye carried a secret crush on the show’s major character, the womanizing surgeon Hawkeye Pierce, played by Alan Alda.

In a memorable scene, Kellye reveals her feelings, scolding Hawkeye for having his “Eyes… on every nurse” except her.

“For your information,” she tells him, “I happen to have a fantastic sense of humour, a bubbly personality and I am warm and sensitive like you wouldn’t believe. I also sing and play the guitar and I’m learning to tap dance. And on top of all that, I happen to be cute as hell.”

© 2020 The Associated Press
