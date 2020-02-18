OPP investigating cause of crash that left 1 dead in Mallorytown

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds OPP is investigating a fatal crash along the Highway 401 corridor that killed a 27-year-old man.

Police say the collision took place around 6:45 p.m. Monday evening in the westbound on-ramp at Mallorytown.

OPP say the driver of a car was seen entering Highway 401 travelling westbound before striking the rear of a transport truck that was stopped on the shoulder of the road.

Brady Scrivener of Lyn, Ont., was the sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the transport truck driver was left uninjured.

The highway was partially closed until after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

OPP say they are still looking into the cause of the crash.

