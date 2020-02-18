Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

OPP investigating cause of crash that left 1 dead in Mallorytown

By Staff Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 12:36 pm
OPP are investigating a crash that killed a 27-year-old man in Mallorytown Monday evening.
OPP are investigating a crash that killed a 27-year-old man in Mallorytown Monday evening. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Leeds OPP is investigating a fatal crash along the Highway 401 corridor that killed a 27-year-old man.

Police say the collision took place around  6:45 p.m. Monday evening in the westbound on-ramp at Mallorytown.

READ MORE: Tragedy strikes twice for Gananoque-area family following fatal Hwy 401 crash

OPP say the driver of a car was seen entering Highway 401 travelling westbound before striking the rear of a transport truck that was stopped on the shoulder of the road.

Brady Scrivener of Lyn, Ont., was the sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the transport truck driver was left uninjured.

The highway was partially closed until after 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.

OPP say they are still looking into the cause of the crash.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
401 Crashtransport truck crashhighway 401 fatal crashOPP highway 401401 crash OPPfatal crash 401highway 401 oppFatal crash MallorytownMallorytown on ramp crashOPP 401 crashwestbound lanes crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.